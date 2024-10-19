We reported earlier this year here on WrestlingHeadlines.com that Michael Cole had signed a new deal with WWE.

While speaking with WFAN, Cole confirmed that he recently signed a new long-term deal with the company. He said,

“I still feel like I have a lot left in me. I just signed a long-term deal with the company, I’ll be doing this for a few more years.”

Additionally, Cole stated that he’ll be calling Monday Night RAW when the show debuts on Netflix in 2025. He added,

“I’ll be back on Netflix doing Monday Night Raw in January.“