Michael Cole is looking forward to one of the biggest matches of the year.

The voice of WWE recently appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter (see video below), where he discussed the Undisputed WWE Championship clash between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes, which will headline night one of WWE SummerSlam after Punk captured the title from Sami Zayn earlier this month.

Cole emphasized the significance of the bout, pointing to the legacies both competitors have built over the past two decades while noting that they’ve never faced each other with so much on the line.

“Well, as we learned this morning, this match is actually going to main event Saturday night of SummerSlam,” he said. “SummerSlam, of course, a two-night event both Saturday and Sunday.”

He wasn’t done there.

“The Cody Rhodes-CM Punk match is really unique because these two men have been the standard bearers of this industry for somewhat nearly 20 years now,” Cole continued. “And they’re finally meeting for the Undisputed WWE Championship. They’ve had a couple of matches in the past, but never for this high of stakes. CM Punk, who came from out of nowhere to win the championship back earlier this month. Cody Rhodes lost it at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, which was seen on ESPN at the end of June. He wants his title back. So two of the best in the world will go at it for the most prestigious championship in our business, the WWE title. It’s gonna be so fun to watch.”

The Rhodes vs. Punk showdown is set to headline night one of SummerSlam, with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line in what Cole believes will be a fitting showcase between two of the industry’s defining stars.

WWE SummerSlam 2026 goes down on August 1 and August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete WWE SummerSlam Results.