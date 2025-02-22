WWE has announced that an Elimination Chamber media scrum will be taking place next week. There will also be a Kickoff event on Friday and a post-show media scrum after the pay-per-view event on Saturday.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Trish Stratus made a surprise return to the blue brand, aiding Tiffany Stratton after her victory over Candice LeRae.

Stratus intervened to save Stratton from a post-match attack by Nia Jax and Candice. However, despite the odds being evened, Nia and Candice overpowered both Stratus and Stratton. Nia then stacked them up and delivered a devastating double Annihilator.

You can check out some highlights from the match below:

Tiffany Stratton VENCE a Candice LeRae con el Prettiest Moonsault tras que Nia Jax la intentase atacar en ringside, para hacerlo justo después en el ring. Un combate que ha tenido siu tiempo y en el que Tiffy tenía que ganar. Y SALE TRISH STRATUS A HACER EL SALVE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ZoqK9J3F6N — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 22, 2025

Trish Stratus ayudando a Tiffany Stratton… pero no pueden evitar que ambas acaben recibiendo el Anhiliator de Nia Jax. De cara al combate de Toronto. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gEv216uy7U — LuigiWrestling (@LuigiWrestling) February 22, 2025

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Michael Cole recalled a time where he and Pat McAfee were involved in an argument over McAfee wearing shorts on the WrestleMania 35 Kickoff show.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the start of McAfee’s WWE run: “Pat and I are really good friends. Pat was always a wrestling fan. He came to one of our house shows in Indiana a number of years ago. We just started talking. He’s like, ‘I’d like to try this.’ He was at Barstool at the time. We’re like, ‘Why don’t you come in and start doing some stuff with NXT.’ He came in and started doing the Countdown shows and all that. Me and him got really close and then our relationship imploded for a night. I’m no longer in charge of the announcers. I used to, I’m not only an announcer, but I was in charge of all the announcers. I was a VP in the company doing all of that.”

On their WrestleMania 35 argument: “We brought Pat in to do the WrestleMania kick-off show. Everybody at WrestleMania is in tuxes and ties. Pat shows up in shorts. They were tuxedo shorts, but he shows up in shorts. We’re about to go on the air live, it’s all this pressure. I see Pat walk into Gorilla with these shorts on and I’m like, in front of everybody, which is my bad, ‘What the f**k are you doing? Dude, you’re in f**king shorts. It’s WrestleMania.’ Stephanie McMahon is there. Vince [McMahon] (is there). I’m dressing down Pat. In the heat of the moment, I didn’t think about it. He stormed off. ‘Where the f**k are you going?’ ‘I’m not doing the show.’

“He goes back and is packing his bag in the locker room to leave. He goes, ‘You just embarrassed me in front of everybody in this company.’ I never thought of it that way, but he was right. It’s hard because these guys are your peers and you’re working on air with them, but you also manage them. Thank God I got out of that. Pat was going to pack his bags and leave. We ended up working it out and we showed Vince the shorts and Vince was, of course, Vince. ‘They look great, why are you yelling at him?’ He just likes to stir the s**t, right. Ever since then, I think that brought us closer together. We’ve been best friends since.”