Michael Cole says working under Triple H has been the best time of his career so far.

During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Cole opined on the level of freedom he has under Triple H.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the level freedom under Triple H: “I think that freedom has really allowed the superstars, and I know for me and I know for Pat as well, has allowed us to be more entertaining, to be more relaxed, to be able to sit back and enjoy this product as a fan. Also, who knows characters better than the character? Seth Rollins knows his character better than anyone on the planet, so why not allow him to be able to bring that character forward.”

On having fun during the current era: “I’ve seen everything in this business for nearly 30 years. I have never had as much fun as I’ve had the last couple of years. Not only working with you, but working with Paul [Levesque].”

Ludwig Kaiser believes he’s going to have a great year in 2025.

While speaking with Denise Salcedo for “Instinct Culture,” Kaiser commented on breaking out on his own as a singles star. He said,

“Everything went extremely fast for me. I already feel like, from the outside, whenever I step in there, people are waiting, people are waiting, but people kind of forget it’s only been really a year. Working for the best promotion in the world also means dealing with the toughest competition in the world.”

He concluded, “So I think I’m on my way, and 2025’s gonna be a great year for the Kaiser, I promise that.”

Maxxine Dupri says she’s down for a Total Divas revival and has a dream cast in mind.

While appearing on a recent edition of the “Lightweights” podcast, Dupri was asked about a potential reboot of the reality series.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On if she’d be open to a revival of the show: “Of course. That’s why I got into this. That’s what made me fall in love with WWE, it was Total Divas.”

On who she would want on the show with her: “Cathy Kelley, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton. You have to have to OGs, Nia Jax, Sonya Deville. It would be so good. It would be crazy.”