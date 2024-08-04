A shakeup to the WWE commentary teams, which includes the addition of Joe Tessitore.

Tessitore, known for his work with ESPN, made a special appearance on the Countdown to WWE SummerSlam on August 3rd, where he had a chat with Michael Cole. During their conversation, Cole excitedly announced that Tessitore would debut as a commentator on WWE Raw starting September 2nd. Cole also revealed that he himself would be transitioning to WWE SmackDown.

Currently, Tessitore serves as a broadcaster for ABC and ESPN, covering college football and Top Rank boxing. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, Tessitore will maintain his roles with ABC and ESPN even after joining WWE. Glasspiegel also mentioned that Tessitore is expected to join a three-man commentary team alongside Corey Graves and Wade Barrett, although this detail wasn’t confirmed during the Countdown to WWE SummerSlam broadcast.

These changes in the commentary lineup are happening just before WWE SmackDown returns to the USA Network on September 13th.