Michael Cole has reaffirmed his commitment to WWE.

A recent article by Bryan Curtis on The Ringer reveals that Cole has renewed his contract with WWE. According to the article, “This spring, Cole signed a new contract that will keep him as the voice of WWE for the foreseeable future.” The specifics of the agreement remain confidential.

Since joining WWE in 1997, Cole has taken on various roles, including backstage interviewer, wrestler, and announcer. He has been a prominent figure in the announce booth since 1998 and currently serves as the lead play-by-play announcer on WWE Raw, alongside Pat McAfee.

Tomorrow Cole will be at the commentary table calling WWE’s SummerSlam premium live event.