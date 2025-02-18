Michael Cole and Corey Graves were a popular pair at the WWE announcer’s desk, and the veteran commentator has opened up about Graves’ infamous rant on social media.

After being moved to WWE NXT, Graves took to Twitter to share his frustrations with the commentary reshuffles involving all three brands.

Graves tweeted last month, “Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something “dream adjacent” and being pretty f*cking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

During a recent appearance on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Cole weighed in on Graves’ Twitter rant.

Cole said, “That’s a strange situation. I love Corey. Love him to death. I still don’t understand all the dynamics of it. I know that he said something on social media that was pretty critical of the company. He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest and maybe type up a storyline. I don’t think the company saw it that way. I think him and the company are working that out. I love Corey to death. He is an unbelievable commentator. Beside [Pat] McAfee, he is probably the best partner I’ve ever had.”

Cole signed with WWE in 1997 and has progressed from a backstage interviewer to the company’s lead announcer.

During the conversation, Cole revealed that he still has eight years left on his current WWE contract.

During a recent appearance on the “Casual Conversations with The Classic” podcast, Naomi commented on a potential run in WWE NXT.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On being open to an NXT return: “There’s just so much talent. I love [Kelani Jordan], just her energy. I think she’s super sweet, and I think she genuinely connects with the fans. Everybody is super athletic, super talented. It just seems like they’re picking it up a lot faster these days, especially with the D-1 athletes coming in. It’s just like man, these women are on a whole ‘nother level, and I love that. I would love to face or work with anybody down in NXT, especially being an original NXT girl, season three, and I think a lot of people don’t even remember that or forgot about that. But I would love to have a run in NXT because I should have won the first NXT, and I didn’t, so I got a little chip on my shoulder about that. Lola [Vice] is a great heel, she is just nasty with it. They’re super talented. Lash [Legend] and Jakara [Jackson], of course. Shotzi’s group, Chemical X. I love it, it’s a super cool name, they got a super cool look. They all flow well together. I can’t wait to see how they continue to grow together. It’s just so much talent down there. The list goes on and on and on.”

On never winning the NXT Women’s Title: “I should have won NXT, and I should have been the first Women’s Champion. So that’s on my to-do list.”

The February 10, 2025, episode of WWE RAW garnered 2.8 million global views over the week, ranking eighth globally and fifth in the United States.

This marks a decline from the previous week’s 3.1 million views, where RAW ranked seventh globally and third in the U.S.

Despite the decrease, WWE RAW remains a top performer on Netflix, consistently ranking in the top ten in multiple countries.

