WWE Money in the Bank has become one of the company’s most important annual events, according to longtime commentator Michael Cole.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Money in the Bank 2026 premium live event in New Orleans, Cole spoke with OutKick about the significance of the annual ladder match spectacle and where it ranks among WWE’s biggest shows of the year.

Cole believes Money in the Bank is approaching the same level of importance as two of WWE’s traditional major events.

“Money in the Bank, for us, is right up there,” Cole said. “Almost at the same level as the Royal Rumble, Survivor Series. Not quite WrestleMania or SummerSlam, but it’s getting there.”

The veteran WWE announcer pointed to the career-changing opportunities presented by the Money in the Bank ladder matches as a major reason for the event’s growing importance.

“It’s such an important part of our calendar because it’s an opportunity for a man and a woman to change their entire career and change their lives,” he continued. “When you climb the ladder and grab the briefcase, a contract is inside that you can cash in for a title opportunity whenever you want it.”

Cole also praised the lineup for this year’s event, which features a combination of established WWE Superstars and rising talent competing for the coveted contracts.

“And this year’s field is so great. There’s some veterans. There’s a lot of rookies. So it’s going to be amazing to see who has an opportunity to really change their life around.”

During the interview, Cole also discussed his approach to calling major WWE matches, revealing that he sometimes prefers to remain unaware of the planned outcomes.

“Sometimes, I don’t like to know the ending of matches,” Cole explained. “The Money in the Bank match is a great example. I want the excitement to take over.”

Cole recalled several memorable WWE moments where his genuine surprise helped shape his commentary, including Brock Lesnar ending The Undertaker’s undefeated WrestleMania streak and Seth Rollins’ historic Money in the Bank cash-in at WrestleMania 31.

“There have been some great matches over the years where I didn’t know the finish for: The Undertaker vs. Brock Lesnar when Brock Lesnar defeated Undertaker and ended his undefeated streak at WrestleMania. I didn’t know that was going to happen.”

He also revealed that one of his most memorable calls was completely spontaneous.

“I didn’t know that Seth Rollins was going to cash in the Money in the Bank at WrestleMania. ‘Heist of the Century’ I came up with on the fly.”

WWE Money in the Bank 2026 takes place tonight, Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will stream live on ESPN Unlimited.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.