Michael Cole has confirmed the main event for this Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden.

During an appearance on The Sal Licata Show (see video below), Cole revealed that the July 18 special in New York City will be headlined by a blockbuster tag team match pitting Undisputed WWE Champion CM Punk and Cody Rhodes against Gunther and Sami Zayn.

“The main event on Saturday will be a tag team match with CM Punk, the WWE Champion, teaming with Cody Rhodes, the guy he meets at SummerSlam for the title against Gunther and Sami Zayn,” stated Cole.

The Madison Square Garden card is also set to feature Danhausen taking on JD McDonagh in a No Disqualification match, with Danhausen receiving prominent promotion ahead of the event. Bayley is scheduled to face Lyra Valkyria, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige will defend their titles against Fatal Influence’s Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley.

In addition, Roman Reigns is advertised to appear at the show alongside New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, though Reigns is not currently scheduled to compete in a match.

Also during the interview, Michael Cole recalled an unused Bray Wyatt idea and scrapped Charles Manson-Inspired WWE segment.