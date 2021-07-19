When WWE moved SmackDown to FOX in October 2019, Michael Cole also made the transition from Raw to the blue brand as its lead announcer.

After working with Corey Graves, WWE brought in former NFL punter Pat McAfee to be the new color commentator for the show.

The longtime WWE announcer spoke with McAfee on today’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show. This is where he noted that McAfee’s influence isn’t lost on him since working with him in April.

“First I do want to say this—and I’ve read a lot about this online as well but it’s absolutely true—you’ve completely revitalized my career. I’ve been doing this for almost 25 years now and I’ve seen and been a part of everything in WWE. You go through different partners and everybody that I’ve worked with has been great, they all brought a different style to the product. JBL, unbelievable partner, Corey Graves, incredible talent, but you’re different than all of those guys. Not that they’re not fans, but you’re a true fan and you bring that enthusiasm to the product and seeing how you’ve been acting over the past couple of months has really revitalized what I do. “I realize that I have to step up my game to keep up with what you’re doing from an enthusiastic standpoint, and that’s what I’m trying to do. It’s been a lot of fun for me and it’s been really different, and I just want to thank you for breathing some life into this old body again so maybe I can hang on for a few more years.”

