Michael Cole has witnessed virtually every chapter of Sami Zayn’s WWE career from his seat behind the commentary desk, and the veteran announcer isn’t holding back when it comes to his assessment of the longtime fan favorite.

During a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up (see video below) Cole was asked to weigh in on Zayn and made a comparison that many of Zayn’s supporters likely won’t appreciate. The longtime WWE broadcaster likened Zayn to NBA star Victor Wembanyama, while also taking a shot at the former Intercontinental Champion’s attitude.

“I’d like to call Sami Zayn the [Victor Wembanyama] of the WWE,” Cole said. “Entitled, spoiled, crybaby. That’s what Sami Zayn has been all about.”

Cole’s comments come as Zayn prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career.

At WWE Night Of Champions this weekend, Zayn will challenge for the WWE Undisputed Championship in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match that also includes Gunther and reigning titleholder Cody Rhodes.

WWE Night Of Champions 2026 takes place this weekend from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live results coverage of the show.