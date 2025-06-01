WWE has leaned into the rivalry between Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson during the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. Now that Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have advanced, WWE is taking it a step further.

WWEShop.com is now selling a new Tyrese Haliburton “Knicks Choke” T-shirt, featuring an image of Haliburton mimicking Reggie Miller’s infamous “choke” gesture — a nod to Miller’s historic feud with the Knicks.

Haliburton made the gesture after draining the game-tying shot in Game 1, completing a stunning nine-point comeback in the final minute.

The Pacers clinched their spot in the NBA Finals on Saturday night with a Game 6 win over the New York Knicks.

You can check out the official description for the t-shirt below:

“Represent Tyrese Haliburton in style with this WWE T-Shirt. The stylized image of Tyrese Haliburton standing in the squared circle is sure to have you fired up and let NBA fans and the WWE Universe know who you’re favorite player is.”

The Indiana Pacers are NBA Finals-bound — and Michael Cole is tank top-bound.

Led by Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers cruised to a 125–108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night. Haliburton delivered 21 points, 13 assists, and six rebounds, while Pascal Siakam poured in 31 points to close out the series and earn Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors.

The win sends Indiana to the NBA Finals, where they’ll face the Oklahoma City Thunder on June 5. But it also means a hilarious bet between Pat McAfee and Michael Cole is coming to fruition.

Weeks earlier, the duo made a wager – if the Knicks advanced, McAfee would wear a full suit on WWE TV. But if the Pacers moved on, Cole would have to call Monday Night RAW in a tank top.

Now that Indiana’s ticket is punched, Cole has to make good on his promise.

During the May 31st edition of Noches De Lucha Libre AAA, it was revealed in a video package that Los Garza — the duo of Berto and Angel — will challenge Nueva Generación Dinamita (Forastero & Sansón) for the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

The high-stakes title match is set to take place at AAA TripleMania Regia on June 15th.