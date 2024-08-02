Michael Cole shares more telling details into the kind of man Vince McMahon is.

The longtime WWE commentator, who recently re-signed with the company, spoke with The Ringer about a variety of topics, including his old boss. Cole states that there were times he had to confront McMahon for saying inappropriate things to him while on headset, adding that there were times where he would just keep him mouth shut and earn his paycheck.

I’m not going to lie. There have been times where he has said things to me that were inappropriate. I would go back to Gorilla after the show and get in his face and tell him, ‘That was bullshit.’ He respected that I did that. Over the next few years, people still didn’t accept me because they looked at me as being a puppet for Vince. And I think some of that probably was true. Listen, I’m not a rebel. I’m here to make money and take care of my family and provide myself a good living. And when your boss asks you to do something, you do it. I still think, at that time, I was a hell of a good announcer.

Cole has been heavily praised for his work since McMahon’s departure in 2022, when allegations from Janel Grant initially surfaced. A lawsuit continues to be ongoing, with McMahon currently under federal investigation.