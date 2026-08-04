Michael Cole initially planned to spend approximately one year with WWE before returning to broadcast journalism. Cole discussed his unexpected career path on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon.

Cole was working for WCBS when his contract approached its expiration. Extensive travel had become difficult for his family, leading him to consider a position with a more predictable schedule.

Todd Pettengill helped Cole secure an audition with Kevin Dunn and Michael Hayes. Cole viewed WWE as an opportunity to gain television experience before pursuing another news position.

I legitimately thought I was coming to WWE for about a year.

Cole’s temporary plan became a career spanning nearly three decades. Wrestling Headlines recently reported on his struggle to establish his own identity while working in Jim Ross’ shadow.

Cole credited WWE’s predictable travel schedule with giving his family more stability than the breaking-news assignments he handled at CBS.

Nearly 30 years later, I’m still here.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, with a h/t to 411Mania for the transcription.