Yesterday a report had surfaced claiming that former ROH world champion Michael Elign had been arrested in Japan for stealing protein powder, and was possibly facing up to five years in jail. This led to Elgin being pulled from the recent July 10th Pro Wrestling NOAH event.

However, Elgin took to Twitter this morning to deny the story, stating that he is leaving Japan for a family related matter, and was not arrested. He adds in a separate tweet that he is flying home first class and any additional rumors of him being deported are also untrue.

“I’m not going to bother saying what happened, but I am going to say. I was not charged for stealing protein. I’m not charged at all, I am not facing jail time. I’m also not deported. I am going to Canada to be with my family after the passing of an extremely close family member. I completely understand people don’t ever want to believe anything other than what they wish were true. I’m not going to debate with people. But, I am on my scheduled flight home. Also, first class. Doesn’t seem like deportation.”

Elgin was released from IMPACT back in 2020 after allegations related to the #SpeakingOut movement surfaced against him, ones he also claimed were false. He filed a lawsuit against the promotion back in February of this year for compensatory damages for a breach of contract. See his tweets below.

