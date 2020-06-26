Michael Elgin Posts Statement After Reports of Impact Departure

Michael Elgin took to Instagram this afternoon and issued a statement after it was reported that Impact Wrestling was parting ways with him following accusations coming out of the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media.
“I appreciate the time and opportunities given to me with Impact. That locker room, the film crew and all the company officials were a pleasure to be associated with. I hope that in time things get sorted,” Elgin wrote. “For now I have to look at the brighter side, I have more time to spend with my son and reclaim that has been missed.”
You can click here for our report on Impact moving on without Elgin, and plans changing for the Slammiversary pay-per-view. We also have details on Elgin being involved in a recent backstage fight with another Impact wrestler at this link.
Below is Elgin’s full IG post:
