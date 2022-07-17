Michael Elgin (real name Aaron Frobel) was originally scheduled to wrestle for Pro Wrestling NOAH on July 10th. NOAH announced at the time that he would be absent from the match, as seen below:

[7.10 Shizuoka – Notice of wrestler absence & change of match card] Michael Elgin, who was scheduled to participate in the Shizuoka event on Sunday, July 10, will be absent following the event on the 9th. For this reason, some of the matches will be changed.#noah_ghc pic.twitter.com/0PsduQfqmv — Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) July 9, 2022

Bodyslam‘s Cassidy Haynes confirmed that Elgin’s absence from the NOAH event was due to his arrest in Japan last weekend for stealing protein powder, and is still in jail.

The speculation is that Elgin could potentially face up to five years in jail. The report did mention there may be a way that a deal is worked out similar to Matt Sydal’s from his cannabis arrest in 2016, and if that is the case, it would mean that Elgin would never be allowed to return to Japan again.

Elgin was previously arrested in June 2021 for violating a protective order.