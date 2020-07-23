Michael Elgin Releases Statement Saying He’ll Be Fighting Back Against Recent #SpeakingOut Allegations

Former IMPACT star Michael Elgin has released a series of videos, as well as a statement on Twitter addressing the recent allegations made against him in the #SpeakingOut movement. Big Mike states that he’s already sent an abundance of evidence to an attorney, as it prepared to do what is necessary to clear his name.

First his video statement:

It’s hard and I’ve tried to go about all this the right way and I don’t want to attack people because what has happened in society, not just wrestling, is very just. People who use power or their position to take advantage of others, I’ve never agreed with. Wrestling should be a sanctuary for male, female, Black, white, Asian, straight, gay, trans, it should be a safe place. So with that, I sent Impact all my info of what accusations were made and I have sent it to an attorney. If things don’t get sorted, I don’t want to post these online.

Later he shows some private conversations he’s had that will help clear his name. Elgin writes, “I was going to wait, but I have a son. Young family members that look upto me. So I have to make things public I was hoping the proper channels will. They have been sent to my employer and attorney. And as far as a pic sent in 2016. I reached out the person saying so to sort it out. The reaction to me compared to online was much different.”

And as far as a pic sent in 2016. I reached out the person saying so to sort it out. The reaction to me compared to online was much different. pic.twitter.com/khGj5TFXY6 — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Elgin later releases the following:

I’m choosing to not go back and forth with people. I’ll make it very clear as to why. I had a public fight against accusations. If I had any concern I had ever done anything like such accusations I would not have spent my savings I put away for my sons college to fight in court.I did so, because I and now many people hurt and that thought these claims were true found out it was lies. When these things came out recently I was told they would be looked into. In bed got any further Info.I had to get info so that I could provide answers for the people who Support me, the people who are close to me. The world is in a weird spot. Yes I do truly feel believing victims is just, is the right thing to do. But with all of us feeling this it does allow some people to twist stories or suggest something was much worse than it was. Now I think this is a very very rare occurance. Such a small select view would do this. But when something is said that’s untrue what options do we have to combat that? We can stay silent but then public feels that determines guilt. You speak up, you’re attacking people. You take them to court, and that is ridiculed. You have no options, but I will not let false things harm myself or the people I love. Now I have my faults. I’ve not always made wise decisions but I did not do anything to harm myself, or my ability to raise my son. When that is. Being attacked you have to make choices.

I’ve made the choices I had to for my future but most importantly my sons future. For anyone who has had to deal with such trauma that has been presented. I’m sorry, I know noones worlds will ever take the pain away. People deserve to be Heard. They deserve due process. But due process is very important. For everyone involved. But no matter what I say, or anything else it’s attacked. But silence was no longer an option. Everyone deal with what you have to deal with in any way that helps and have a great day.

Check it all out below.

I did so, because I and now many people hurt and that thought these claims were true found out it was lies. When these things came out recently I was told they would be looked into. In bed got any further Info.

I had to get info so that I could provide answers for the people who — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Now I think this is a very very rare occurance. Such a small select view would do this.

But when something is said that’s untrue what options do we have to combat that? We can stay silent but then public feels that determines guilt. You speak up, you’re attacking people. — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Being attacked you have to make choices.

I’ve made the choices I had to for my future but most importantly my sons future. For anyone who has had to deal with such trauma that has been presented. I’m sorry, I know noones worlds will ever take the pain away. People deserve to be — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020