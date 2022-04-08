Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced on Twitter that Michael Elgin will be taking on Masa Kitamiya at the promotion’s April 30th Majestic 2022 event. This is Elgin’s return to NOAH after wrestling a few matches for them between 2019-2020.

📢 4.30 Ryogoku Kokugikan [Michael Elgin] Participation decision 🔥🔥🔥 WRESTLE UNIVERSE presents MAJESTIC 2022

📅 April 30th (Sat)

🛎 15: 00 Start

🏢 Ryogoku Kokugikan

🎙 English commentary 🔘 @MichaelElgin25 🆚 @noah_kitamiya #noah_ghc #wrestleUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/T6lWFiXrt1 — Pro Wrestling NOAH (@noahglobal) April 8, 2022

Elgin previously had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling, but has only worked a handful of matches since his suspension from the promotion in June 2020 following sexual assault allegations in the Speaking Out movement.