Two high-ranking WWE executives have been away as of late.

Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard are both on temporary leave from WWE.

In the case of Hayes, the WWE Hall of Fame legend is out for personal reasons. He has not been backstage at WWE shows for the past couple of weeks.

Prichard’s absence is for family reasons, and his privacy will be respected at this time.

Neither absence has anything to do with Vince McMahon.

Both are expected back.

(H/T: Fightful Select)