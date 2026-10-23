Michael Hayes says Chelsea Green didn't need a lesson in doing more moves. He wanted the personality that makes her stand out to carry through her matches, too.

Discussing his approach to producing on Stephanie McMahon's What's Your Story?, Hayes recalled asking Green where her character had gone during a match. In the exchange transcribed by Ringside News, he praised her ability and explained that his criticism wasn't about preventing her from wrestling well.

Hayes said Green immediately understood the point, and he praised her intelligence. He described the same question as something he regularly raises with younger wrestlers when they lay out a technically sound match without enough of their own personality in it.