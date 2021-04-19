Roman Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title over Daniel Bryan and Edge in a three-way match at WrestleMania 37.

Michael “PS” Hayes reportedly produced the match. He took to Twitter to comment on the match by writing the following:

“Want to know what was soo unique about the AWESOME TRIPLE THREAT that closed Night 2???? No One kicked out of each other’s finish!!! When is the last time that happened in a WM Main Event?