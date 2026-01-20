Long before Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch became one of WWE’s most well-known real-life power couples, their relationship was a closely guarded secret backstage. That secrecy nearly slipped at WrestleMania 35, when a backstage moment at MetLife Stadium caught the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

Speaking in episode one of WWE: Unreal season two, Hayes recalled being stationed behind Gorilla Position as Lynch prepared to head out for her match when he suddenly noticed something unexpected. “I remember the first time I found out that Becky and Seth were an item, and I had no idea,” Hayes said. “All of a sudden, I see them making out. I think I even joked like, ‘God, get a room.’” According to Hayes, it was a completely unplanned revelation that immediately made things clear.

At the time, both Rollins and Lynch were at the peak of their popularity, each heading into WrestleMania 35 as Royal Rumble winners with championship matches ahead. Their relationship wouldn’t become public knowledge until later in 2019, when WWE leaned into reality with on-screen storylines reflecting their real-life romance. “It was the last time we were at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania,” Hayes added, noting how surreal it was to discover such a major personal detail at such a high-pressure moment.

The story matters because it highlights how carefully WWE talent often separates personal lives from on-screen narratives until the timing feels right. With Rollins and Lynch now married and parents, their once-secret relationship has become part of WWE history, and moments like Hayes’ accidental discovery offer fans a rare, human glimpse behind the curtain at one of WrestleMania’s biggest weekends.