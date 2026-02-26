A developing story in WWE News continues after Michael Hayes addressed backlash stemming from comments about Chelsea Green featured on WWE Unreal. During the February 25, 2026 episode of the “Six Feet Under” podcast, Hayes claimed the Netflix edit removed key context from his remarks, including what he described as direct praise for Green’s abilities.

“Now, I’ve talked to Netflix about this because when we did that interview — and I recall this specifically — when we started the interview, the first thing I said was, ‘Chelsea is as good, as talented, and as entertaining as anyone we have,’” Hayes said. “But of course, that never saw the light of day… because if you’re going to make me a heel, the best way to do it is to say she’s not good enough. That’s not what I was saying.” Hayes maintained he does not regret the comments that aired, but argued they were framed around Green’s role rather than her skill.

“I don’t regret what I said because her role at the time — and even right now — is not the top role. It’s to help make other people,” he explained. He cited past creative pivots, adding, “Look at Daniel Bryan. Look at Kofi Kingston. When they caught fire, we went with it.” However, Hayes indicated he does not believe Green has reached that organic tipping point yet.

“We’re not there with Chelsea,” he said. “I agree she is underutilized… I still feel that if we get behind her, it hurts the bit of a rebel push that she gets.” Hayes’ clarification reframes the situation as a debate about creative positioning rather than talent evaluation. The episode adds to ongoing Wrestling Rumors discussion about editorial control, performer perception, and how WWE balances organic fan momentum with structured storytelling.