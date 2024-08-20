Michael Oku addresses the rumors that AEW is interested in him.

The unsigned indie superstar has been making waves in the British wrestling scene, specifically at Revolution Pro, where he currently holds the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship. Fightful Select has reported that Oku and AEW have been in talks, which includes Oku potentially competing at this Sunday’s AEW All In PPV event.

Oku spoke on these reports during a recent interview with GRAPPL. Here is what he had to say.

My honest thought is that it’s very cool that those rumors exist and that they can be believed. AEW is a company that I would like to work for and it’s cool that I’ve had a lot of experiences working with a lot of their talent or working close to them if you include the Jericho cruise as well.

The champ adds that despite all the chatter and possibilities, nothing is confirmed between him and AEW…for now.

Wembley Stadium, being anybody, the chance to perform at Wembley Stadium would be a really cool thing and that’s something that I would love to tick off and do. But, at the moment, it’s something that I’m open to and nothing more, nothing that is confirmed. Of course that would be my answer if I was confirmed, because everyone lies in wrestling. [laughs] But, I’m putting it out there, that is what I’m saying, so I’ve said it.

Check out Oku’s full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)