One of the most talked about matchups from last weekend’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament was the showdown between indie sensation Michael Oku and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita from night one.

Oku spoke about the critically acclaimed contest during his recent interview with Stephanie Chase. Here is what he had to say.

Says he tried to make a statement early on in the match:

At the start of the match (between myself & Konosuke Takeshita at PWG BOLA night one), one of my favorite parts of the match is he backs me up into the ropes and he wants a clean break. I back him up into the ropes and I chop him. But that was more just a statement to be like, okay everybody, this isn’t the Takeshita show. I’m here too and there’s just such a reaction to that. There was a, ‘You f*cked up’ chant as well and I was like, ‘Yeah, okay, I expected that, I hear you’ but we’re gonna see something special and I’d say not to spoil it but… he goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb. That’s one of his big, signature moves, big fan of El Generico and he just shows in how he wrestles and as well as the moves and I am too and I do a reversal from his Blue Thunder Bomb into a reverse rana.

How the fans knew they were witnessing something special:

If you’re trying to figure out how that looks or how that’d actually work with us spinning, I guess you’ll have to buy the Blu-ray DVD to find out but, that was the moment where I think where the crowd are like, all right, we’re seeing something here. We’re seeing something different so, that’s something I was really proud of because of the noise.

