Michelle McCool made quite an impact at last weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event and even made headlines due to wrestling in street clothes.

McCool explained the reason she had to work in sweatpants and Uggs during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio. The former multi-time women’s champion jokes that she was quite comfy working in street clothes and wishes she wrestled like that her entire career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she wishes she could have wrestled in Uggs her entire life:

I wish I had done that my entire career. If I could have wrestled in sweats and Uggs my entire career, that would have been perfect. People don’t know, I literally wear Uggs every day. I work out in them, I coach my daughter’s sports in them. I wear them in the dead heat of summer in Texas. I love Uggs. I literally live in them. I didn’t even think about not wrestling in my Uggs.

How she didn’t have time to get ring gear for the Rumble because they only called her nine days before:

It was Thursday night, I got a call, nine days before the Rumble, asking me to wrestle. I couldn’t even get ring gear made. I can’t get in ring shape. It’s a whole different ballgame. You can be in decent shape, but ring shape is different. I can’t get gear made. ‘Just pull out some old ring gear.’ That’s kind of all we have when we come back. ‘Try to make a statement with your ring gear. I can’t get ring gear made, what if I come out of the audience?’ ‘I like that.’ ‘Can I wear my Uggs and sweatpants?’ ‘Yeah.’ Alright, done.

