Michelle McCool appeared on “Busted Open” to discuss the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble and more.

During it, the former Divas Champion talked about her husband, The Undertaker, opening up about his life now that he is retired from wrestling.

“I think now it’s become a little bit more normal. First off, I think Mark can attest to the fact that there’s definitely Undertaker in Mark also. There’s a whole lot of Mark, but there’s also Undertaker in Mark in real life, not with us, but when need be.”

“It was a little strange at first when we filmed The Last Ride documentary and people got a glimpse into who he was. I think it was such a treasured thing for so long that people were so interested in who the man behind the character was. I think it was special for his fans after all these years to be able to see that because a lot of times we judge a book by it’s cover, including myself. I didn’t want to meet the guy and he wore me down, and eventually I married him.”

“There’s a lot to him, and I’m glad that his fans after all of these years get to see that. To us, it’s always been husband. To the kids, he’s just Daddy. They know what you do. They know who you are. They know people always want autographs and pictures, but it’s kind of like, why? It’s Daddy. It’s special. We have him home a lot more which is nice, most of the time (she laughs).”