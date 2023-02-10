Michelle McCool speaks highly of the WWE Divas Championship.

The legendary in-ring performer spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, where she revealed that she and Torrie Wilson were the ones who pushed for the championship to be created. Check out her full story in the highlights below.

How hard she worked to bring a Divas championship to SmackDown:

You get (an idea) rejected and another one might go to somebody else, and that’s just how it goes. You kind of expected that. When you have that expectation of, not that it’s a great expectation to have, but, ‘we’re probably not going to get this, it’s probably not going to happen.’ Once you have that, you get pleasantly surprised when it does. I never shied away, I would literally lay out the cities we were going to be in, draw out six week storylines, we fought so hard to get a Divas Championship belt, a Divas Championship on SmackDown.

Says she didn’t care how ugly the belt was it was something to fight for:

So many people talk about how ugly the belt was, how it was a disgrace. I wouldn’t have cared if it were a garbage can around my waist. (It was) something to fight for. I don’t care if it was a butterfly belt. It never stopped me from fighting. it was discouraging and it was hard and sometimes you do want to throw in the towel, but what is the point? Where would that get you?

On who pitched the title going to SmackDown:

I pitched it a lot, a whole lot. Torrie (Wilson) stepped in and helped. I pitched the idea bringing a title to SmackDown and just wouldn’t give up.

