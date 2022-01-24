Michelle McCool appeared on “Busted Open” to discuss the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble and more. During it, the former Divas Champion talked about how she ended up in this year’s Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

So far confirmed for the bout includes Charlotte Flair, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Summer Rae, Lita, Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H, Shotzi, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Carmella, Zelina Vega, Tamina, Aliyah, Naomi, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan.

“I got a phone call from talent relations right about Christmas time. John Cone called and said, ‘We’re doing the Rumble and we’re just wanting to see if you have any interest in doing it?’ I thought, ‘We’re about to go to Colorado for 10 days which sets me back in my training.’ I said, ‘Let me think about it. I’m very honored and flattered. Let me see,” McCool shared. “I talked it over with Mark (The Undertaker). I was like, ‘You know what? You don’t get this opportunity too much. I’m super grateful for it, and it gives me a chance to really show my daughter and my son that I’m a little scared, but we can be scared and still go out there and be brave, do things, and overcome challenges.’ That was the motivation behind it.” “I was like, ‘I’m going to need your help. I’m going to need your motivation, but Mommy’s a little scared. Mommy knows she can do this, so I have to train hard. I have to put in the work, so let’s do it.” So that was my motivation behind doing it.”

