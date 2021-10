Former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool is trending today after revealing her new hairstyle.

The wife of The Undertaker took to her Instagram Stories and posted photos of her new braided hairstyle.

McCool thanked her hairstylist and wrote, “Have always wanted to try these braids & I’m glad I did!”

You can see a few photos from McCool’s Instagram Stories below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.