The WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament continued today.

On the Wednesday, April 2, 2025 episode of WWE Speed on X, Michin defeated Shayna Baszler in first round action in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Contender Tournament.

As a result of the victory, Michin will go on to face Sol Ruca, who defeated Katana Chance on the March 26 episode of WWE Speed, in the last tournament bout to determine the next title challenger.

The winner of the Ruca-Michin bout on the April 9 episode of WWE Speed on X will earn the next title shot at reigning WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

WWE Speed airs at 12/11c every Wednesday on X.