Both quarterfinal matches are set in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament.

Michin defeated Ivy Nile of American Made on the December 11 episode of WWE Speed on X in first-round action in the tourney designed to determine the next challenger for WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae.

With the win, Michin advances to the quarterfinals of the tourney, where she will meet Katana Chance.

In the other tourney quarterfinal, Zelina Vega will go one-on-one against Natalya.

Watch the complete December 11 episode of WWE Speed on X featuring Michin vs. Ivy Nile via the media player embedded in the post from WWE’s X account below.