AEW wrestler Ricky Starks is set to make his debut for House of Glory (HOG) on January 17th, where he will challenge Mike Santana for the promotion’s World Title. This announcement was made by House of Glory on Friday night. The match will take place in Chicago and marks Starks’ first appearance with the promotion.

Starks had been scheduled for upcoming appearances with GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) earlier this week, but those plans were canceled. This shift to House of Glory gives Starks the opportunity to compete for a major title in a new promotion, further expanding his wrestling presence outside of AEW.

You can check out the official announcement below:

🔥 C H I C A G O 🔥 In an absolute blockbuster main event, HOG World Heavyweight Champion @Santana_Proud will defend his title against the debuting “Absolute” @starkmanjones ,

Friday, January 17th in Chicago!!! Tickets Available⬇️ #TrillerTV+https://t.co/3iSBudI7Db pic.twitter.com/8I1hA5E2RA — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) November 29, 2024

Michin’s victory over Lash Legend and Piper Niven on SmackDown was a pivotal moment, as she secured her spot in the semifinals of the U.S. Women’s tournament by breaking up a pin attempt and pinning Niven. Now, she’ll face the winner of next week’s match between Tiffany Stratton, Naomi, and Elektra Lopez.

On the other side of the bracket, Chelsea Green will take on Bayley, with the winners of these two semifinal matchups progressing to the finals at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The WWE Women’s United States Title Tournament will continue next week on SmackDown with a highly anticipated match featuring Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez. This Triple Threat match is set to take place on the Friday night SmackDown episode, airing on USA Network.

As of now, this is the only match announced for next week’s show.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.