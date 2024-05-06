Two new matches have been announced for tomorrow’s NXT on USA.

Main roster stars Shayna Baszler and Michin will both be in action. Michin will go against Arianna Grace, while Baszler will wrestle Karmen Petrovic.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NXT:

-Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Josh Briggs

-Supernova Sessions with NXT Champion Trick Williams

-NXT Women’s Combine

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Shayna Baszler

-Michin vs. Arianna Grace