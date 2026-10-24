Michin and B-Fab have reached a major milestone in their WWE careers.

During the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, the duo defeated Alexa Bliss and Tatum Paxley to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Following their victory, both women took to social media to reflect on the accomplishment, with Michin celebrating the opportunity to win championship gold in her hometown in front of family and friends.

“So thankful to achieve this in my hometown. It’s still so surreal omg.. being able to have my family witness this live in the stands… thank you, oppa for wrestling me when we were kids. You planted this nugget of an insane dream.”

She concluded, “I love you, 909. Fontana’s Finest.”

B-Fab also shared an emotional message on X, reflecting on her journey and the importance of continuing to believe in herself despite the challenges along the way.

“Wow what a journey really.. no one knows your story and path like you so when you have moments of glory and moments you felt like you overcame it means the world.”

She continued, “When people don’t believe in you have to believe in yourself and keep going. Push even when you don’t think you can. You will thank yourself later! You did it B!!”

The victory marks a significant career achievement for Michin and B-Fab, who now begin their reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

So thankful to achieve this in my hometown. It’s still so surreal omg.. being able to have my family witness this live in the stands… thank you, oppa for wrestling me when we were kids. You planted this nugget of an insane dream. I love you, 909. Fontana’s Finest 💙 #wwe #smackdown — Big Meech 미친 (@MiaYim) October 24, 2026

Wow what a journey really.. no one knows your story and path like you so when you have moments of glory and moments you felt like you overcame it means the world. When people don’t believe in you have to believe in yourself and keep going. Push even when you don’t think you can. You will thank yourself later! ❤️❤️ You did it B!! — Briana Brandy (@TheVibeBri) October 24, 2026