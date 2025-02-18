– Michin appeared as a guest on the Speakeezy podcast for an interview, during which she referred to WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton as “The Paris Hilton of WWE” while talking about her own issues connecting with the crowd.

“That’s a great question because I don’t even know my character,” Michin said. “I’m really bad with… I can wrestle my ass off, but I know that my biggest hindrance is I have a problem connecting with the crowd because I’m still trying to figure out what my character is. In NXT, I was the gangster hood rat chick. But in wrestling, you want to have you just accelerated times a hundred. So they really wanted that character, and I just dove right into it, whereas now, I’m a gamer. I just want to go home and hang out with my dogs. I’m very low-key and chill. It’s just so hard to tell it for the casual fans. People that watch us on stream or watches our YouTube will know that, but someone that is just getting into wrestling, just flipping it on, they’re not gonna know who I am. Tiffany [Stratton], she is the Paris Hilton of WWE. Blonde, rich, pretty, very prissy. You got Rhea [Ripley], who’s the goth chick, and me and a lot of us are gamers too. There’s other gamers here. I’m still trying to figure out who I am.”

Ironically enough, Stratton has made a post on TikTok in the past where she noted in the caption that Paris Hilton is her idol. Hilton herself actually responded to the post, leading to a reply from Stratton as well. “Loves it,” Hilton wrote, to which Stratton replied, “OMG! I love you!”

– While talking with Jamal Niaz of Monopoly Events, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley named a few AEW stars, and even Rhea Ripley, when asked to name some stars he thinks he could have had great hardcore matches with during his active in-ring career.

“Not just a hardcore deathmatch, but I could have torn it down with Darby Allin in a regular match,” Foley said. “When it comes to the wild stuff, Jon Moxley and I could have torn it down. Kevin Owens and I, a hardcore rules, not necessarily a death match, but just something really physical. No shortage of people. I still think a 59-year-old Mick Foley and Rhea Ripley would draw at WrestleMania. Or maybe I come on Mami’s behalf and seek vengeance on Dirty Dom. That could work.”