Michin (Mia Yim) has confirmed that she and Keith Lee are no longer together, revealing on social media that the pair divorced after separating in 2025.

The WWE star addressed her relationship status in the replies to comments on TikTok and Instagram, where fans were discussing her marriage to Lee.

After one fan commented, “Keith Lee is one lucky man,” another user responded by claiming the two had separated. Yim then confirmed the news herself, replying, “they are divorced.”

She also shut down another fan who suggested the couple was still together, writing simply, “We are not.”

When another user asked when she and Lee had gone their separate ways, Yim revealed that it happened “over a year ago.”

Yim and Lee were married in February 2022 after several years together. Neither had publicly announced their separation prior to Yim’s social media replies.

keith lee and mia yim are divorced? pic.twitter.com/R9Vfk0oIFK — THAT Guy (@benyobest) July 14, 2026