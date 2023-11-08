Michin (fka as Mia Yim) is feeling grateful that she gets to perform for WWE again.

The women’s division star was released from WWE back in 2021, but returned one-year ago and has since been regularly featured on weekly programming. Michin reflected on this return with a new post on social media, where she wrote the following:

It’s been one whole year since my return. Blessed and thankful for this past year and for my OC Brothers & Uncle. I love the #MiaMilitia and I’m READY to keep on being #TheEqualizer of @wwe LET’S GET TO WORK.

Michin has been aligned with AJ Styles and The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) since her return.