– Michin noted during her appearance on The Speakeezy Podcast that WWE has taken marijuana off of their banned substances list.

“Well [laughs], I think because it’s more legal, they’ve kind of accepted it,” she said. “So before, marijuana used to be on the drug list, and they took that off a few years ago. So when I get home on Saturdays, I’ll do that, just chill out all day, and then I get back into the gym on Sunday.”

– Naomi insists, in joking fashion, that she can not retire from WWE until her former peer and longtime friend AJ Lee makes her long-awaited return to the squared circle. One-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions spoke about this during an appearance on the Casual Conversations with The Classic podcast.

“I be harassing her husband [CM Punk] about that all the time,” she said of a potential AJ Lee return to WWE. “I told him, I said, ‘You need to tell her I can’t retire until she comes back.’ Girl, you need to come on because mama’s back is hurting. I can’t retire until she comes back. I’m so for real, and she knows it. It’s crazy. For her to be gone over a decade and to still be missed and to still be wanted so bad, I think speak volumes and just tells you what she did for women’s wrestling and who she was. So I think it’d be a treat, a present, a reward for all of us, having her come back, even if it’s just a ‘hey and bye,’ a quick little [appearance]. We starving, sis [laughs].”

