There is no heat between WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley and The Undertaker.

Foley took to Facebook this week and made a new post, noting that he didn’t know Taker was attending the Jim Crockett Presents event on Sunday night in Nashville until shortly before showtime. Foley confirmed that there is no heat between the two legends. Foley, Taker and other stars sat ringside for the main event, which was billed as the final match for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Foley’s Twitter was taken over on Sunday and someone was trying to post scams in his name. Foley noted on Facebook that he was being extorted. He has since regained control of the account.

Foley posted a video seen below, where he says he will be reaching out to people who may have been scammed by the “hacker.”

You can see Foley’s full posts below:

FLAIR’S LAST MATCH My son Hugh went along for a boys night out with Dad – and what an amazing night we had! Not only did I get to put my daughters boyfriend, Frank the Clown in his place, but we took in some great matches, I saw some old friends, and was part of the joyous atmosphere backstage – the likes of which I have seldom seen. I did not even know that The Undertaker was coming until about 20 minutes before he arrived. It certainly was good to sit with and reminisce with someone I had so much shared history with. And no, there is no heat whatsoever between me and The Undertaker. Great matches come and go. On the occasions I had to headline PPV shows, you walk through the curtain after the match, and the crew is breaking down the arena, and there’s only a handful of your colleagues who haven’t hit the road. Wrestlemania would be the major exception to that rule. But last night, there was this amazing sense of history and joy backstage. I am so glad I had a chance to be part a great night of wrestling history. In not so good news, my Twitter account has been hacked. Someone is trying to extort me for money, and until further notice, or you see a video of me saying otherwise, please don’t fall for any scams this person is trying to perpetrate.

I AM BACK ON TWITTER! Please watch the video and help me spread the word. I was hacked yesterday, and was able to return without having to pay the hacker. I will be reaching out via DM to people who may have fallen prey to the hacker. pic.twitter.com/gJuJaDAQLj — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) August 1, 2022

