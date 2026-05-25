Mick Foley officially made his AEW debut over the weekend, and “The Hardcore Legend” appears to have enjoyed every minute of it.

Foley was part of the festivities at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday night in Queens, New York, where he co-hosted the Buy-In pre-show alongside Renee Paquette.

Following the event, the WWE Hall of Famer took to Instagram to reflect on the experience and praise the company after what he called an unforgettable night of wrestling.

“ALL ELITE I am so genuinely happy to be part of AEW,” Foley wrote via Instagram. “And to have contributed in a small way to such an amazing night of wrestling.”

During the Buy-In pre-show, Foley was involved in a segment centered around the AEW World Championship title vs. hair main event between Darby Allin and MJF. Foley attempted to offer some words of wisdom ahead of the bout before things quickly got physical.

MJF interrupted Foley during the segment and escalated tensions by delivering a low blow to the hardcore icon.

That brought Darby Allin out in a hurry to make the save.

The appearance immediately sparked buzz online, especially after AEW shared a “Mick Foley Is All Elite” graphic on social media following the segment, something typically associated with official signings or notable arrivals in the company.

Whether Foley’s appearance was a one-time cameo or the start of a larger role remains to be seen, but his AEW debut was one of the more talked-about moments coming out of Double or Nothing 2026 weekend.