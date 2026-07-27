“The Hardcore Legend” was a victim of miscommunication on Sunday night.

And the pro wrestling world was watching.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and new AEW broadcast team member Mick Foley appeared at the first-ever AEW Redemption pay-per-view on Sunday, July 26, 2026.

During a backstage segment at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada that aired late in the show, Foley spoke with AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions Divine Dominion for a brief backstage interview.

Near the end of the interview segment, Megan Bayne and Lena Kross did their usual “Bow Down” routine, but Foley claimed to have heard them say “Bow Wow,” and confused, obliged.

“A SLIGHT MISUNDERSTANDING,” Foley wrote via Instagram. “Divine Dominion told me to Bow DOWN, not BOW WOW! My bad Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, my new favorite tag team!”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Redemption Results 7/26/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.