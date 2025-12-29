Mick Foley is setting the record straight.

The WWE Hall of Famer took to social media with a video response addressing a recent report that claimed he was unhappy with WWE continuing to use his footage after he announced he would no longer be working with the company.

Foley made it clear that the story was completely false.

According to Foley, he has no issues whatsoever with WWE airing or referencing his past work.

In fact, he emphasized that he remains proud of everything he accomplished during his time with the company.

Foley also noted that WWE obviously has every right to use the footage, pointing out that the company owns the material and can utilize it however they see fit.

Bottom line: there’s no bad blood, and Foley isn’t losing sleep over WWE revisiting his legendary career.

For those who missed his statement regarding his decision to part ways with WWE due to their association with U.S. President Donald Trump, you can read it below.

PARTING WAYS WITH WWE

While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me. I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”

