Mick Foley opens up about the latest allegations made against Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Famer addressed this topic during a recent edition on his Foley Is Pod program, where he reflected on all the great moments he had with Mr. McMahon while he was an active wrestler, but states that the latest accusations are really ugly. He adds that McMahon should have just stayed away when the first hints of allegations surfaced in 2022.

He sure was [a part of my favorite WrestleMania moments]. Man, he was a huge part of it. His belief in me made all the difference in the world, from just being another guy to being one of his main guys during that Attitude Era, and anyone who’s listened to a single episode knows the fondness I have for Mr. McMahon, but…I don’t know all the facts. But man, it’s really ugly. I feel some very similar, just like that dead inside feeling, the way I had in 2007, after the Benoit murders. Man, I hope it doesn’t take away from people’s amazing memories of all the things that Mr. McMahon created or helped create, including my character and the programs that I was in. He was such a big part of it. I wish he’d really just stepped aside the first time we heard a little hint of these allegations. I believe you brought up the RAINN hotline [on other podcasts]. I was a volunteer on the hotline for two years, so I know the great work they do, and if somebody has a workplace difficulty or has a difficulty in their personal life, or have been the survivor of an assault, then RAINN.org is a great place to go to look for help.

Elsewhere on his podcast. Foley admitted he wanted to wrestle one more deathmatch for his 60th birthday.

