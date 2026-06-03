Mick Foley recently shared his thoughts on the differences he sees between AEW and WWE, pointing to what he believes is a unique sense of passion and personal investment behind the AEW product.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show on June 2 (see video below), Foley discussed his newly announced association with AEW.

While making it clear that he still has a great deal of love and respect for WWE, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that one aspect of AEW stands out to him when comparing the two promotions.

According to Foley, AEW benefits from a level of personal ownership that creates a different feel for viewers.

“What I feel from watching the two shows is that AEW has that little bit of magic, and WWE has kind of lost it,” Foley said. “I think when you’re part of a corporation, and the bottom line is everything, you take away from your mid-card by making it clear that what you’re selling is more important than the product in the ring.”

Foley noted that there was a period where he stepped away from watching wrestling altogether. When he eventually returned as a viewer, he found himself gravitating more toward AEW than WWE.

He also reflected on how wrestling broadcasts were presented during previous eras, suggesting that older matches may hold up better over time because the focus remained squarely on the action inside the ring.

“Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler were locked in on the matches,” Foley recalled. “There weren’t so many things they had to go to that would take people out of that suspension of disbelief. That’s just a theory on my part, but I think 10-20 years down the line, the matches that J.R. called, whether it was with ‘The King’ or whether it was with Jim Cornette in WCW, they’ll stand the test of time, I think, better than the current matches in WWE because it seems like the matches are a means to an end instead of something to be enjoyed for themselves.”

That comparison ultimately led Foley back to what he sees as AEW’s biggest strength.

“So I just feel like at this point, AEW has, the personal ownership shows, and a love and a feeling of magic, that I don’t think the corporate ownership of WWE displays nearly as well.”

Foley’s comments are likely to spark discussion among wrestling fans, particularly given his long history with WWE and his recent decision to sign with AEW.

While he stopped short of criticizing WWE outright, he made it clear that he believes AEW currently offers a level of authenticity and passion that resonates with him as a viewer.