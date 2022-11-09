WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has reportedly made almost a half million dollars on the Cameo video-messaging website.

Betting.com sent word that they have analyzed more than 1,000 profiles ran by sports personalities on the Cameo platform, looking at cost per video and reviews from users, to reveal who is earning the most and which sports are a fan favorite.

WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Diamond Dallas Page, along with AEW stars Matt Hardy and Danhausen, round out the top 5 highest-earning non-WWE pro wrestlers along with Foley.

The five highest-earning non-WWE pro wrestlers on Cameo are as follows:

1. Mick Foley with $499,246 total earnings at $118 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 4,224 reviews

2. Bret Hart with $201,400 total earnings at $142 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 1,420 reviews

3. Matt Hardy with $89,475 total earnings at $104 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 864 reviews

4. Danhausen with $85,207 total earnings at $93 average per video, and an average review of 4.9/5 with 912 reviews

5. Diamond Dallas Page with $81,159 total earnings at $113 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 721 reviews

6. Kurt Angle with $62,457 total earnings at $94 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 661 reviews

7. Darby Allin with $37,795 total earnings at $94 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 400 reviews

8. BrawlnBarnes (boxer/wrestler) with $28,569 total earnings at $19 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 1,494 reviews

9. Dan Gable with $17,386 total earnings at $52 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 336 reviews

10. Kevin Nash with $16,476 total earnings at $109 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 151 reviews

11. Charles Wright (The Godfather) with $16,254 total earnings at $38 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 425 reviews

12. Nick Gage with $14,419 total earnings at $33 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 442 reviews

13. Bushwhacker Luke with $11,582 total earnings at $37 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 312 reviews

14. Buff Bagwell with $11,314 total earnings at $53 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 214 reviews

15. Tito Santana with $10,158 total earnings at $24 average per video, and an average review of 5/5 with 430 reviews

They also provided the following notes:

* Foley comes out on top as the highest-earning wrestler on Cameo, earning nearly half a million ($499,000) to date

* Hart follows in second with overall earnings of $201,400, charging the most per video at $142

* With four pro wrestlers making the top 10 highest-earning athletes overall, it is no surprise that wrestling is the highest-paid sport on the app

In regards to paid messages on Cameo, the analysis also showed how the NFL has the highest average cost per message, charging fans two times more than wrestlers. By calculating how much money different athletes make, Betting.com was able to determine the average cost per video message, and the total earnings of each sport, as well as the average earnings. The following stats were revealed:

* Pro wrestling has 15,256 reviews, an average cost per message of $53, with estimated total earnings of $1,251,033, and average estimated earnings of $35,744

* The NFL has 5,954 reviews, an average cost per message of $126, with estimated total earnings of $1,027,733, and average estimated earnings of $31,143

* Baseball has 6,689 reviews, an average cost per message of $90, with estimated total earnings of $634,537, and average estimated earnings of $21,881

* Bodybuilding has 3,847 reviews, an average cost per message of $75, with estimated total earnings of $404,134, and average estimated earnings of $10,635

* Soccer has 3,368 reviews, an average cost per message of $61, with estimated total earnings of $303,378, and average estimated earnings of $5,834

They also provided the following notes:

* With four pro wrestlers making the top ten highest-earning athletes overall on Cameo, it comes as no surprise that wrestling is the highest-paid sport on the app. In total, the wrestlers have earned over one million dollars while receiving 15,256. On average, they have earned $35,744 each through Cameo

* Although NFL has the highest average cost per message ($126), it ranks in second place as the highest-earning sport on the app. The sport has raked in a total ​​of $1,027,733, which ​​is over $200,000 less than wrestling, the highest-grossing sport

