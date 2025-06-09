Mick Foley is coming to ESPN+.

NFL legend Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz’s Omaha Productions have launched a new series on ESPN+ dubbed, “Rabil’s Places.”

One of the episodes of the new limited series will feature WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley, as “The Hardcore Legend” is scheduled for an episode that premieres on June 25.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

PEYTON MANNING AND JAMIE HOROWITZ’S OMAHA PRODUCTIONS LAUNCHES NEW ESPN LACROSSE SERIES STARRING PAUL RABIL

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 — Omaha Productions, the media company founded by Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz, has launched Rabil’s Places, a new series debuting June 4 on ESPN+ and running for five weeks. Hosted by former professional lacrosse star and Premier Lacrosse League co-founder Paul Rabil, the show explores the roots, culture, and future of lacrosse in America through in-depth conversations with icons, innovators, and everyday heroes of the sport.

The series is part of Omaha’s growing “Places” franchise and blends personal storytelling with a deeper look at lacrosse’s underrepresented history and communities. New episodes will premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.

“Lacrosse isn’t just defined by the action on the field. It’s about the people who’ve played it, the places we call home, and the culture that’s kept it alive for centuries,” Rabil said in a statement. He called the series “our episodic journey through the soul of the sport, from sacred beginnings to its rise in college towns and pro stadiums, aimed to bring fans new and old along for the ride.”

Manning, who is executive producer of Rabil’s Places, called Rabil “the perfect person to tell the stories that make lacrosse the sport that it is today.”

Omaha Productions, known for its Emmy-winning ManningCast and acclaimed athlete-driven storytelling, partnered with ESPN to produce the five-part documentary series.

“This series continues our mission of giving athletes a platform to tell their own stories, in their own voices,” said Jamie Horowitz, President and Co-Founder of Omaha Productions. “Paul brings a unique combination of credibility, curiosity, and charisma that makes Rabil’s Places a natural next step for the franchise.”

Episode Guide:

Episode 1: “Turf Wars” (June 4)

Legendary football coach Bill Belichick explains his lifelong affection for lacrosse. Paul is joined by former college lacrosse star turned Super Bowl-champion wide receiver, Chris Hogan, to understand why there’s so much crossover between the sports, and PLL teammates Ricky Miezan and Nakeie Montgomery discuss their decision to forgo pro football in favor of lacrosse.

Episode 2: “Slick Sticks” (June 11)

Inspired by the signature moves that revolutionized lacrosse, Paul sets out to create a new signature shot. After Gary Gait explains the birth of his iconic “Air Gait” move, Paul turns to Charlotte North, one of the game’s most creative scorers, and former college lacrosse star turned NBA player, Pat Spencer, for inspiration for his new staple move.

Episode 3: “Crab Cakes and Lacrosse” (June 18)

That’s what Maryland does! Paul retuns to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins, to learn how Maryland became a lacrosse hotbed. He’s joined by his former Hopkins teammate Kyle Harrison and visits Kyle’s father, Miles, who teaches Paul about the state’s important HBCU lacrosse history at Morgan State. Finally, Paul visits 3-time Tewaaraton winner Taylor Cummings at Bryn Mawr, where Maryland women’s lax stars are born and jousts over the true state sport.

Episode 4: “Crease and Desist” (June 25)

Paul pursues a return to the PLL as a goalie but quickly learns why lacrosse goalies are a different breed. Former WWE star (and lax goalie) Mick Foley, Hall of Famer Scott Bacigalupo and PLL star Blaze Riorden give Paul a crash course on the physical, mental, and technical demands of the toughest position in sports.

Episode 5: “The Creator’s Game” (July 2)

Paul seeks out a deeper understanding of the Native American origins of lacrosse and its traditional wooden stick. Greats Jeremy Thompson of Onondaga Nation and Zed Williams of Seneca Nation teach Paul important indigenous traditions of the game; current Syracuse standout and rising star of the Haudenosaunee Nationals, Trey Deere, meets Paul at Alfie Jacques’ legendary woodworking shop before Paul tries his hand at making a wooden stick of his own.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is a media company founded by Peyton Manning in 2020, dedicated to creating content that unifies and uplifts audiences.

Omaha Productions currently serves as executive producer on ESPN’s Emmy Award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, Netflix’s first and upcoming second season of Quarterback, Netflix’s Receiver, and Starting 5, NFL Honors, and ESPN+’s Places franchise, which includes series featuring Peyton and Eli Manning, Stephanie McMahon, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, Paul Rabil, and John McEnroe. The company has also produced both seasons of ESPN’s Full Court Press, along with shows for ABC, A+E, NBCUniversal, and Hulu, including the upcoming Chad Powers scripted series, premiering in Fall of 2025.

In addition to documentary work—including VICE’s Calipari: Razor’s Edge, chronicling John Calipari’s first season at Arkansas, and ESPN’s The Buddy Way, about Eugene F. “Buddy” Teevens III—Omaha Productions has produced alternate telecasts for college football, the NBA, golf, and the UFC. The company also launched the inaugural NFL Flag Championships, a youth flag football tournament that aired on ESPN.