Mick Foley isn’t thrilled to see WWE’s connection to U.S. President Donald Trump.

And he’s “parting ways with WWE” as a result.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley surfaced via social media this week to share a statement voicing his displeasure with WWE’s association with the current President of the United States of America, dubbed, “PARTING WAYS WITH WWE.”

“The Hardcore Legend” wrote the following via his official Instagram page on Tuesday, December 16, 2025:

PARTING WAYS WITH WWE

While I have been concerned about WWE‘s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who “looks like an immigrant”) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me. I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy. Last night, I informed @WWE talent relations that I would not be making any appearances for the company as long as this man remains in office. Additionally, I will not be signing a new Legends deal when my current one expires in June. I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”

RECENT RELATED NEWS: Backstage News On Who WWE Considers To Be Next Crop Of Top Main Roster Superstars Currently In NXT