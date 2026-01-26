Some sad news in the personal life of a beloved WWE Hall of Fame legend.

Mick Foley announced on Monday that his mother, Beverly Foley, has passed away after a long battle with dementia.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared the news publicly while reflecting on both her life and the difficult journey his family experienced in recent years.

According to Foley, his mother was a deeply private person who did not want a funeral service or an obituary.

Out of respect for her wishes, he did not plan anything formal to mark her passing.

However, Foley explained that he chose to write a personal tribute in her honor, hoping it could serve a larger purpose.

By sharing his family’s experience, he wanted other families dealing with dementia to know they are not alone and that others understand what they’re going through.

“Mrs. Foley’s baby boy,” as Jim Ross would say, wrote the following:

GOODBYE MOM

It is with a heavy heart I report the passing of my mother, following a lengthy battle with dementia. She was a strong, fiercely independent woman who beat polio as a child, became the first member of her family to attend college, and instilled in me a belief that I was capable of doing anything. She made me feel no dream was too big to dream, and nurtured my imagination and my love for reading, writing and storytelling. Simply put, without Mrs. Foley and the gift she gave me, no one would know Mrs. Foley’s baby boy. I love you Mom. For a more thorough article, go to my Facebook page — link can be found in my bio.

Visit Mick Foley on Facebook @RealMickFoley.

Rest in peace to Beverly Foley.

Our condolences to the family and friends of the Foley family.